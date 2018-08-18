Vegeta's Super Saiyan Blue Evolution Power Is Not Canon Unfortunately

If you've been hoping for Vegeta's new found powers in Dragon Ball Super to be canon, then you'll be severely disappointed because it's not.

Dragon Ball Super, for all intent and purposes, was a decent anime with a large fan base. The action was tight, but most importantly, Vegeta was given his chance to shine, and most fans can live with that even if Goku took the lead in the end.

By now, we should know of the impressive Super Saiyan Blue form that wasn’t a match for Jiren. We should also remember how Vegeta mastered this form in a way Goku has not, and as such, he became powerful enough to fight alongside Goku as equals.

Now, if for some reason you believed this special Super Saiyan Blue form was canon, well, you’re right because it is. According to Dragon Ball Super director, Megumi Ishitani, the evolved version of Super Saiyan Blue is unique to Vegeta and the anime. It’s not in the manga, and you know, it may never make an appearance, ever.

“Thank you for your questions. When writing this response, director [Ryota] Nakamura looked over it too. I’m amazed and also extremely happy to see people continue to have so much interest even this long after it stopped airing,” according to Ishitani to a fan on Twitter.

“Vegeta’s evolved version of Blue is an anime original. Like you said, that form is the result of him mastering his strength in a different way than Goku. Strength-wise please think of it as about the same as Goku’s Blue Kaio-Ken,” Ishitani went on to add.

As it stands then, the special Super Saiyan Blue form doesn’t appear to be an idea of the creator, Akira Toriyama, and that’s disappointing. Fans of Vegeta would love for the form to become canon, and for Toriyama to finally show some true love for the character instead of always placing Goku at the forefront of it all.