DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Master Roshi Is The New Figther To Join The Game As Part Of Season 3

Master Roshi has just been revealed to be the new fighter to join the roster in Dragon Ball FighterZ , with an action-packed trailer that sees the Turtle hermit mopping the floor with his opponents.

It had been a while since Bandai Namco and developer Arc System Works revealed anything substantial about the critically acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ. Season 3 of the game was announced in February of this year, and so far two of those characters have been released: Kefla and Ultra Instinct Goku.

Unfortunately, when Season 3 was announced, the developers only revealed who the first two characters were, and this season is bringing with it a total of five new fighters. Ultra Instinct Goku was the last trailer to be released, becoming available in May, and we still had no idea who the remaining three fighters would be.

Earlier this week, however, Bandai Namco announced that this weekend a brand-new trailer for the game would be released during a special Dragon Ball FighterZ Show presentation that would, more precisely, livestreamed on Sunday the 16th of August — which is today.

Bandai Namco has delivered, and they released an action-packed trailer that reveals Master Roshi, the Turtle Hermit himself, to be the third DLC fighter to join Dragon Ball FighterZ as part of the game's Season 3. We still don't have an official release date for Master Roshi, but the developers reassure fans that he will become available at some point in September.

Now, all fans need is for the devs to reveal who the remaining fighters are, but Master Roshi will sure keep them busy while we all wait for the mysterious new characters to join Dragon Ball FighterZ to be officially revealed in the coming months.

Take a look:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.