DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT- Leaked Scan From V-Jump Magazine Tease BATTLE OF GODS DLC
Scans from the next issue of V-Jump magazine have leaked online before it hits newsstands in Japan, revealing some tantazling hints that the next set of DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will cover the Battle of Gods film (which was re-told in Dragon Ball Super). Specifically, if you look below, in the bottom-right corner of the first page, you'll see a panel with the words DLC and a shot of Lord Beerus' planet. Just exactly when this DLC will appear in the game is still a mystery but hopefully more details will be officially revealed in the coming days.
The open-world DBZ video game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot appears to be set to venture into Dragon Ball Super territory as leaked scans from the next issue of Japan's V-Jump magazine reveal new DLC on the way.
Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods is a Toei Animation anime film released in 2013 and the 18th aniem film in the Dragon Ball franchise. It was the first new, official continuation of the Dragon Ball franchise overseen by manga creator Akira Toriyama (who had no involvement with Dragon Ball GT) in 17 years. The story followed the awakening of the God of Destruction Beerus, who longed for a worthy opponnent in battle. Hearing of Frieza's defeat at the hands of a Saiyan, Beerus recalls the legend of the Super Saiyan God and ventures forth to challenge Goku himself. After easily overpowering a Super Saiyan 3 Goku and the rest of the Z-Warriors, the wish-granting dragon Shenlong reveals a technique that can be used to transform Goku into a Super Saiyan God.
The events of the film eventually became the very first story arc in the Dragon Ball Super anime.
