DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - New Batch Of Images Gives Us Glimpses Of Dabura, Gohan, And Majin Buu
Gohan in his Super Saiyan 2 form is pitted against Majin Buu in a brand-new batch of in-game screenshots for CyberConnect 2 and Bandai Namco's highly anticipated Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot; giving us a glimpse of other characters from the Buu saga.
A new batch of in-game screenshots of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has been shared by Bandai Namco, giving us a glimpse of Gohan, Babidi, Dabura, and Majin Buu.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be recreating some of the most epic moments in Akira Toriyama's beloved Dragon Ball Z series, and this new batch of screenshots gives us a look at the moment when Dabura and Babidi awaken Majin Buu from his slumber while Gohan and the Supreme Kai helplessly watch from a distance.
Everything that Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 have shared about Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot makes us fans of the Dragon Ball series even more excited for the game — although we still have to wait a few more months to finally get to play it. Regardless, everything looks great and faithful to the series; definitely a must play for fans of the long-running series.
Take a look:
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.
