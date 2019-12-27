DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - West City Is The Focus Of This New Video Clip Released By Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco has just released a new video clip for CyberConnect2's upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot , which gives us a look at the iconic West City.

Welcome to West City! Home to the world famous, Capsule Corporation! Come see the sights with Goku and get ready for #DBZKAKAROT to arrive Jan. 17th 2020!



Order: https://t.co/9HQl4B9BBA pic.twitter.com/vz7Sh2mqQC — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) December 27, 2019

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

has definitely come a long way since it was first announced. We knew from the get-go that the game would be an action-adventure title, but the developers have made sure to make it one that will likely be more than appreciated by long-time fans of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball series.Players will not only be reliving each and every single one of the sagas from the Dragon Ball Z series — which includes the Saiyan, Frieza, Android, and Buu arcs —but they will also be exploring an open world that the developers have worked hard to make as faithful to the series as possible.The latest video clip released for Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2'sgives us a good look at the iconic West city, as well as the famous Capsule Corp., and even a small cameo by Yamcha's lifelong shapeshifting friend Puar.Take a look:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.