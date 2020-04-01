 Overview Trailer For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Is Done In Classic DRAGON BALL Fashion
Dragon Ball Z Headlines

As we draw closer to the release date of CyberConnect2's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Bandai Namco shares brand-new trailer that tells us more about the game; in classic Dragon Ball Z fashion, no less.

Josh Berger | 1/4/2020
Filed Under: "Dragon Ball Z" Source: GameFragger
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is only a few more weeks away from releasing, finally becoming available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Friday the 17th of January; bringing with it a brand-new action-adventure game based on the characters created by AKira Toriyama.

Bandai Namco has recently shared an overview trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and fans of the series will immediately recognise the narrator's voice and background music that was so characteristic of the Dragon Ball Z series; in this particular case, the one from the anime's English dub.

With Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's intro perfectly recreating the look and feel of the anime's intro, and trailers like this one that Bandai Namco has recently released, there's no doubt that developer CyberConnect2 have done a great job paying homage to Akira Toriyama's long-running series, and fans will more than likely appreciate the effort.

Check it out:





Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.
