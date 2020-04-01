Overview Trailer For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Is Done In Classic DRAGON BALL Fashion

As we draw closer to the release date of CyberConnect2's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot , Bandai Namco shares brand-new trailer that tells us more about the game; in classic Dragon Ball Z fashion, no less.

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

is only a few more weeks away from releasing, finally becoming available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on; bringing with it a brand-new action-adventure game based on the characters created by AKira Toriyama.Bandai Namco has recently shared an overview trailer for, and fans of the series will immediately recognise the narrator's voice and background music that was so characteristic of the Dragon Ball Z series; in this particular case, the one from the anime's English dub.With's intro perfectly recreating the look and feel of the anime's intro, and trailers like this one that Bandai Namco has recently released, there's no doubt that developer CyberConnect2 have done a great job paying homage to Akira Toriyama's long-running series, and fans will more than likely appreciate the effort.Check it out:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.