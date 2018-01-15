Server Issues May See DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Open Beta Extended
Bandai Namco is discovering that they can't get the test data they want from the Dragon Ball FighterZ open beta if no one can connect to servers and actually play a match. The servers were operating fine last Friday, during the Closed Beta for gamers that pre-ordered, but all hell broke loose on Saturday for the Open Beta as it seems Bandai didn't anticipate such a large number of participants.Many gamers have complained on social media that they've been unsuccessful in connecting to the servers for the bulk of Saturday.
Bandai Namco's open beta for Dragon Ball FighterZ was originally scheduled to end on Tuesday but server issues have been so bad it may get extended.
Stay tuned for further updates. In the meantime, if you were one of the lucky few that managed to get a match in, what were your first impressions of the frenetic fighter? Let us know in the comment section below.
Until Bandai says otherwise, the Beta is still scheduled to end on Tuesday, January 16 at 12am PST/ 3 am EST.
The Arc System Works-developed fighter launches on PS4, Xbox One and PC on January 26 (Feb 01 in Japan). The current playable roster includes:
-
Goku
-
SSJB Goku
-
Teen Gohan
-
Mystic Gohan
-
Vegeta
-
SSJB Vegeta
-
Future Trunks
-
Gotenks
-
Freeza
-
Cell
-
Krillin
-
Piccolo
-
Android 18 (with Android 17)
-
Android 16
-
Yamcha
-
Tien Shinhan (with Chiaotzu)
-
Majin Buu (fat)
-
Kid Buu
-
Nappa (with saibamen)
-
Ginyu (with Ginyu Force)
-
original character Android 21
-
Hit
-
Beerus
-
Goku Black (with Zamasu)
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]