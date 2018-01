Server Issues May See DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Open Beta Extended

FighterZ, the DRAGON BALL FighterZ Open Beta is experiencing network issues that cannot be addressed quickly. We'll keep the Open Beta online but you might experience problems during gameplay. We may extend the Open Beta, more info here: https://t.co/5WMdnjzVQ5 #DBFighterzBETA pic.twitter.com/4c7EJCqhFE — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 14, 2018

Goku SSJB Goku Teen Gohan Mystic Gohan Vegeta SSJB Vegeta Future Trunks Gotenks Freeza Cell Krillin Piccolo Android 18 (with Android 17) Android 16 Yamcha Tien Shinhan (with Chiaotzu) Majin Buu (fat) Kid Buu Nappa (with saibamen) Ginyu (with Ginyu Force) original character Android 21 Hit Beerus Goku Black (with Zamasu)

Bandai Namco is discovering that they can't get the test data they want from the Dragon Ball FighterZ open beta if no one can connect to servers and actually play a match. The servers were operating fine last Friday, during the Closed Beta for gamers that pre-ordered, but all hell broke loose on Saturday for the Open Beta as it seems Bandai didn't anticipate such a large number of participants.Many gamers have complained on social media that they've been unsuccessful in connecting to the servers for the bulk of Saturday.Stay tuned for further updates. In the meantime, if you were one of the lucky few that managed to get a match in, what were your first impressions of the frenetic fighter? Let us know in the comment section below.Until Bandai says otherwise, the Beta is still scheduled to end on Tuesday, January 16 at 12am PST/ 3 am EST.The Arc System Works-developed fighter launches on PS4, Xbox One and PC on January 26 (Feb 01 in Japan). The current playable roster includes: