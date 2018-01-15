Dragon Ball Z Headlines

Server Issues May See DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Open Beta Extended

Bandai Namco's open beta for Dragon Ball FighterZ was originally scheduled to end on Tuesday but server issues have been so bad it may get extended.

Bandai Namco is discovering that they can't get the test data they want from the Dragon Ball FighterZ open beta if no one can connect to servers and actually play a match. The servers were operating fine last Friday, during the Closed Beta for gamers that pre-ordered, but all hell broke loose on Saturday for the Open Beta as it seems Bandai didn't anticipate such a large number of participants.Many gamers have complained on social media that they've been unsuccessful in connecting to the servers for the bulk of Saturday.  

Stay tuned for further updates.  In the meantime, if you were one of the lucky few that managed to get a match in, what were your first impressions of the frenetic fighter? Let us know in the comment section below.

Until Bandai says otherwise, the Beta is still scheduled to end on Tuesday, January 16 at 12am PST/ 3 am EST.


The Arc System Works-developed fighter launches on PS4, Xbox One and PC on January 26 (Feb 01 in Japan). The current playable roster includes:
  1. Goku
  2. SSJB Goku
  3. Teen Gohan
  4. Mystic Gohan
  5. Vegeta
  6. SSJB Vegeta
  7. Future Trunks
  8. Gotenks
  9. Freeza
  10. Cell
  11. Krillin
  12. Piccolo
  13. Android 18 (with Android 17)
  14. Android 16
  15. Yamcha
  16. Tien Shinhan (with Chiaotzu)
  17. Majin Buu (fat)
  18. Kid Buu
  19. Nappa (with saibamen)
  20. Ginyu (with Ginyu Force)
  21. original character Android 21
  22. Hit
  23. Beerus
  24. Goku Black (with Zamasu)
