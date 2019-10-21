Vegito And Gohan Get The Spotlight In New Screenshots For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

Vegito is going to be a playable character in CyberConnect2's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot , and today Bandai Namco has finally given us our first official look at the character.

In DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, players will relive iconic scenes with characters like Kid Buu, Ultimate Gohan, and Vegito! You'll also witness scenes that will be shown for the 1st time in Dragon Ball Z history!



Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Heads up, Dragon Ball Z fans! Bandai Namco has finally given us our first look at Vegito — Goku and Vegeta's Potara fusion — in small batch of in-game screenshots released for CyberConnect2's upcomingInitially, Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 played somewhat coy when revealing Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, making fans think that the game would only be covering the events up until the Frieza saga — which is something that actually makes some sense; considering that it opened the possibility of eventually releasing sequels.These days, things are a lot clearer, and Bandai Namco has officially revealed that every single one of the main events inwill be covered; from the Saiyan saga up until the end of the Dragon Ball Z series; or at least up until the decisive fight against Buu.Today, Bandai Namco has finally shared some in-game screenshots of Vegito, as well as giving us a look at Gohan, Goku and Vegeta fusing for the first time, and Evil Buu. Now all we need is a trailer to actually see Vegito in action.Take a look:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.