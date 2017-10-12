Akira Hiramoto's PRISON SCHOOL Manga To End This Christmas

Where did the Prison School anime end in relation to the manga? The J.C. Staff first season of their anime adaptation of Akira Hiramoto's ecchi manga consisted of 12 episodes and covered up to Chapter 82 of the manga.



Kodansha's Young Magazine, the home of the manga series, has just announced that the series will be ending on December 25 at Chapter 268.



The anime adaptation aired during the Summer 2015 season and plent f fans have been hoping for a second season ever since.

Hachimitsu Private Academy was a revered and elite all-girls' boarding school on the outskirts of Tokyo...once upon a time. But with the new school year comes a revision to school policy: Boys are to be admitted into the student body for the first time ever. But on his first day at Hachimitsu, Kiyoshi Fujino discovers that he's one of only five boys enrolled at the school. Their numbers overwhelmed by the thousand girls in the student body, is it heaven or hell that awaits these five (un)fortunates?!