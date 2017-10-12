Akira Hiramoto's PRISON SCHOOL Manga To End This Christmas
Where did the Prison School anime end in relation to the manga? The J.C. Staff first season of their anime adaptation of Akira Hiramoto's ecchi manga consisted of 12 episodes and covered up to Chapter 82 of the manga.
The award-winning Prison School (Kangoku Gakuen) manga is coming to a close this Christmas as confirmed by Kodansha's Young Magazine.
Kodansha's Young Magazine, the home of the manga series, has just announced that the series will be ending on December 25 at Chapter 268.
The anime adaptation aired during the Summer 2015 season and plent f fans have been hoping for a second season ever since.
Hachimitsu Private Academy was a revered and elite all-girls' boarding school on the outskirts of Tokyo...once upon a time. But with the new school year comes a revision to school policy: Boys are to be admitted into the student body for the first time ever. But on his first day at Hachimitsu, Kiyoshi Fujino discovers that he's one of only five boys enrolled at the school. Their numbers overwhelmed by the thousand girls in the student body, is it heaven or hell that awaits these five (un)fortunates?!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]