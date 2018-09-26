ARMOR SHOP FOR LADIES & GENTLEMEN Short Style Anime Announced
Thanks to LiveChart's Twitter account, we know an anime adaptation for Otona no Bouguya-san or Armor Shop For Ladies & Gentlemen is on its way.
Author Ayamiya Fumi's comedy ecchi fantasy manga series, Armor Shop For Ladies & Gentlemen, has announced an anime adaptation is on its way. Here are more details about the series and cast.
The series will be a shorter style of anime with 12 episodes of 5 minutes in duration. It has a premiere date of October 8th.
The networks transmitting it are: TOKYO MX and the GANMA! app, both will broadcast it every Monday.
The manga series that inspired the anime is currently ongoing with 4 chapters out, it started serialization by Ganma! (ComicSmart) last year.
Imagica Imageworks, known for various projects like: God Synthetic Goddanner, Divergence - Eve or Utawarerumono, will be animating this upcoming title.
As soon as more details come up, we will let you know.
