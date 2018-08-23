Diablo Faces His Strongest Foe Yet, Galford, In HOW NOT TO SUMMON A DEMON LORD Ep 8 SPOILERS

If this is your first time watching How Not to Summon a Demon Lord, welcome. People usually visit it for the plot but end up staying for the plot... Just kidding, this series is actuallly entertaining, has great characters/relationships, visuals/animation and a badass (kinda overpowered) protagonist in Diablo (secretly Sakamoto Takuma). Episode 8 is a great example of how the overall series looks and what viewers can expect from this show. However, ecchi wise, we only got a small scene with Sylvie. More on that later...

The first fight we got in this episode is between Diablo and this world-ending monster, the Elven Nation's hydra. For a creature of this magnitude and power, I received the kind of fight I was expecting. After watching 7 episodes of this anime, I don't see how Diablo could be defeated, at least 1 on 1. This hydra fight could've been better though, Shera mentioned it had a core inside that acted as the source of its power or life force. If Diablo destroyed said object, the hydra would be no more. I thought we were going to get a strategic fight, see a side of Diablo that we haven't seen before. Maybe come up with a plan that involves pin pointing this core and destroying it with a sniper-like attack. However, we got the usual over-kill with a gigantic attack. Something really common of Diablo, he just went under the beast and electrocuted it. The attack was so powerful that it completely destroyed it. OP? Maybe. Entertaining? For sure.

Now...this. This is the fight we have all been wanting to see. Someone that could actually make Diablo bleed! Galford was a beast. A character so fast that had Diablo running away from him, setting traps and cut his throat just a tiny bit to draw out some blood. Diablo mentioned Galford was using level 120 magic. Making him the strongest and fastest foe Diablo has ever faced. The animation from the sword stabs and super fast dashes was amazing. One can really tell how powerful this foe was, even Diablo was surprised at how strong this old man was (even though he pretended this fight was easy). Watching this fight felt like a genuine MMO fight, where the player is coming up with strategies on how to defeat the enemy class. This resembled a Warrior fighting a Mage in World of Warcraft. One has straight attacks and speed while the other is trying to get away and win with spells. I was surprised that Diablo let him live, I did wanted Galford to die. I feel like he will be a nuisance later on, or maybe I'm wrong and he will aid Diablo in some way. Great fight.

Something short but sweet is Diablo's character growth in this scene. Takuma is an extremely sociall awkard person, he didn't want to put his arm around or show affection towards Rem in the first episode. By episode 8, he is being a strong shoulder for Shera to cry on, or in this case a chest. Just something cool I thought was worth mentioning.