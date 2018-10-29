EROMANGA-SENSEI Anime Reveals Its OVA BD/DVD Cover Art

The ecchi anime series, Eromanga-sensei, has released the cover art for its upcoming OVA BD/DVD set. This is the official image that will be attached on the bundle. Being the main character in the series, Sagiri Izumi is shown is the star of the cover while blowing a kiss. The cover art clearly states OVA, that way fan confusion can be kept to a minimum.



The two episodes included in this project are titled Yamada Elf no Love Song and Izumi Sagiri no First Kiss. A-1 Pictures is the studio behind the animation, Ryohei Takeshita and Tatsuya Takahashi are directing them. The OVA will be out on January 16, 2019.



The anime series of the same name aired from April 2017 to June 2017 and has a total of 12 episodes. Aniples, Movic, ASCII, Media Worsk, BS11 and Kinoshita Group Holdings produce it. Aniplex of America has the English license. The novel series that inspired this anime has been publishing since December 2013 and is written by Tsukasa Fushimi while Hiro Kanzaki draws the illustrations.