EROMANGA-SENSEI Anime Shares New OVA Promotional Video And Commercial

The upcoming ecchi romance original video animation of Eromanga-sensei has released a new promotional video and its second television commercial. The videos have new footage from the upcoming episode, focuses largely on Yamada Elf-Sensei and previews the "Falling In Love With You" theme song. The commercial is only 30 seconds long and shows some of the scenes from the promotional video in a faster pace.

The two episodes included in this project are titled Yamada Elf no Love Song and Izumi Sagiri no First Kiss. A-1 Pictures is the studio behind the animation, Ryohei Takeshita and Tatsuya Takahashi are directing them. The OVA will be out on January 16, 2019.

The anime series of the same name aired from April 2017 to June 2017 and has a total of 12 episodes. Aniples, Movic, ASCII, Media Worsk, BS11 and Kinoshita Group Holdings produce it. Aniplex of America has the English license. The novel series that inspired this anime has been publishing since December 2013 and is written by Tsukasa Fushimi while Hiro Kanzaki draws the illustrations.



The manga series is written by the same author and has illustrations by Rin. Dark Horse Comics has the English license and has 7 volumes out right now.









Masamune Izumi is a high school student who writes light novels. Sagiri Izumi is a shut-in who never leaves her room. A year ago, she became Masamune’s little sister. But one day, Masamune discovers a shocking twist—The artist "Eromanga Sensei," who has been drawing illustrations for his novels, is none other than his little sister Sagiri! His cute little shut-in of a sister, who has been living under his roof, is using an obscene pen name and draws lewd illustrations?!