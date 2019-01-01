EROMANGA-SENSEI OVA Shares New Year Official Art Piece

Studio A-1 Pictures' upcoming original video animation of the comedy drama romance ecchi series, Eromanga Sensei , has released a new art piece celebrating the New Year. Here is more.

The upcoming original video animation of the popular ecchi romance anime series, Eromanga-sensei, has shared a new art piece celebrating the New Year. The anime series is adapting the light novel series wirtten by Tsukasa Fushimi and illustrated by Hiro Kanzaki. The OVA will be out on January 16, 2019. The promotional image features the three main girls of the show fooling around wearing yukatas.

The two episodes included in this project are titled Yamada Elf no Love Song and Izumi Sagiri no First Kiss. A-1 Pictures is the studio behind the animation, Ryohei Takeshita and Tatsuya Takahashi are directing them. The OVA will be out on January 16, 2019.

The anime series of the same name aired from April 2017 to June 2017 and has a total of 12 episodes. Aniples, Movic, ASCII, Media Worsk, BS11 and Kinoshita Group Holdings produce it. Aniplex of America has the English license.

The light novel series has been publishing since December 10, 2013 and has 10 volumes out right now. Tsukasa Fushimi writes it, Hiro Kanzaki illustrates it and ASCII Media Works publishes it. The manga series is written by the same author and has illustrations by Rin. Dark Horse Comics has the English license and has 7 volumes out right now.