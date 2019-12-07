First VAL X LOVE Key Visual Released As Official Website Launches
The first key visual for the Val x Love TV anime adaptation has been released. Hoods Entertainment is the studio behind the project, which has Takashi Naoya (Luck & Logic, Real Girl) directing from a script penned by Tatsuya Takahashi (Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles).
HoodsEntertainment (Drifters, Real Girl) have launched the official website for their Val x Love TV anime adaptation, which will launch this fall in October. Continue on to check out the first key visual.
The Japanese Japanese techno electronica band TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND will be handling the music for the show.
Ryousuke Asakura's Val x Love (Ikusa x Koi) manga began serialization in December 2015 and has released 7 volumes to date. Yen Press released the official North American translation and released volume 5 back in February.
High-schooler Akutsu Takuma has learned to accept his lonely lot in life and is content surrounded by his studies, but when the god Odin taps him to save the world alongside nine Valkyries fueled by intimacy, Takuma can say good-bye to his solitary ex
