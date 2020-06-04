Hentai Manga Publisher FAKKU Is Making Its Subscription Content Free Thru April 12 NSFW

Fakku, the largest English hentai publisher in the world is making its subscription content free for everyone as the world collectively stays home to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

With much of the U.S. forced to stay home and shelter-in-place due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, hentai publisher Fakku is attempting to do its part by offering free access to its subscription-based content. Over 150,000 pages of hentai manga normally restricted behind a subscription paywall are free for viewings including such exciting title as Cherry Popping, Who is the Monster, The Bad Woman Next Door and more.

The accompanying statement in the Tweet reads, "As the world continues to practice social distancing to fight the spread of COVID-19, we must come together and stay inside." Otaku fans have until April 12 to read for free.

Fakku reportedly attracts over 1 billion pageviews a month from over 500,000 subscribers. Fakku boasts partnerships with Japanese ecchi and hentai providers such as Wanimagazine and Kitty Media.

At the time of the announcement, traffic to Fakku spiked to such a degree that it temporarily went offline.