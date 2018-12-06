HIGH SCHOOL DXD HERO Episode 9 Proves Issei Is Not As Dense As You Thought (SPOILERS)

High School DxD Hero is almost at the end of its run but before the season finalizes with the battle of the rating game with Sairaorg, Issei's character gets a much needed development.

Issei has been confused by his feelings for Rias after she decided to walk out on him, so Akeno, Koneko, and Asia use this moment to comfort him in the most fan-service way possible. Akeno even walks into the room Issei's in completely topless.

With Issei needing "healing," Akeno and Koneko perform their healing arts. If you have seen the series before, then you're aware these healing techniques require skin to skin contact. Meaning soon after, Akeno and Koneko are completely nude and rubbing over Issei.

However, Issei can't deal with his feelings for Rias. After flashing back to his most intimate moments with her it's revealed that Issei can't move forward because he's still hurting from what happened with the first "girlfriend," Fallen Angel Raynare.

He's conflicted because he couldn't quite save Asia at the most crucial point and still feels guilty about it. So Akeno, Koneko, and Asia all comfort him and heal him both physically and mentally.

To top it all off, Xenovia and Irina walk by and soon join the nude group, one of the most fan-service episodes the series has provided this season.