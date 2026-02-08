THE LAID-OFF CHEAT-GRANTING MAGE ENJOYS A NEW LIFE Novels Is Receiving An Anime Adaptation

Another isekai-like fantasy series is making the jump to television. Shochiku revealed that Asa Rokushima's light novel series Tsuihō Sareta Cheat Fuyo Majutsushi wa Kimamana Second Life o Ōka Suru, commonly shortened to Chi-Fuyo or The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a New Life, will receive a TV anime adaptation produced by P.A. Works.

The announcement came with a vibrant teaser visual that captures the story's blend of adventure and lighthearted revenge. While no premiere date, cast, or additional staff details have been shared yet, the reveal has already sparked excitement among readers who have followed the web novel since its start on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in January 2021. Kodansha began publishing the print volumes with illustrations by kisui in January 2022, followed by a second volume later that year, and the series continues to update online.

Rokushima shared their enthusiasm in a message celebrating the news: "I'm absolutely thrilled that Chi-Fuyo is getting an anime adaptation. Congratulations to Gyomuyoumochi. I always look forward to each new chapter of the manga, and I can't wait to see Rein and the others brought to life on screen. I truly hope this anime helps Chi-Fuyo reach longtime readers and brand-new fans alike. Once again, congratulations to everyone involved in making Chi-Fuyo a reality."

To mark the occasion, both the novel illustrator kisui and the manga artist Gyōmuyōmochi (also stylized as Gyomuyoumochi) contributed celebratory illustrations. These pieces highlight key characters and the series' colorful, adventurous tone. Check them out down below:

The story of this series centers on Rein, a skilled enchanter whose specialty is infusing equipment with enhancement magic to boost its performance. After years of loyal service, his guild abruptly expels him for a ridiculous reason: every piece of gear in their possession has already been maxed out with his buffs, so they no longer need him. Furious at the ingratitude, Rein decides to reclaim the massive amount of mana he invested over time. In a casual test of his lingering power, he channels that reclaimed energy into a cheap copper sword, transforming it into an absurdly powerful weapon boasting 10,000 enhancement points.

Suddenly armed with the ability to grant cheat-level upgrades to virtually anything, not just weapons, and even revoke those effects at will, Rein sets out on a completely new path. With no real combat experience but unlimited potential in his magic, he embarks on a carefree second life as an adventurer, free from exploitative guilds and ready to enjoy the world on his own terms. The narrative mixes wild humor, over-the-top power fantasies, and deeper character moments, creating a world where magic and science coexist and fueling endless fan speculation and discussion online.

The manga adaptation by Gyōmuyōmochi launched in Kodansha's Shōnen Magazine R in November 2021. When that magazine ceased publication, the series moved to Kodansha's Comic Days app in March 2023, where it continues today. The 19th volume is scheduled to release on February 9th, 2026, showing strong ongoing momentum for the franchise.

P.A. Works, the studio behind this adaptation, brings a solid reputation for character-driven stories and beautiful animation. Known for titles like Shirobako, Angel Beats!, Ya Boy Kongming!, and more recent hits like Skip and Loafer, the studio often excels at blending emotional depth with lighter tones. That track record makes it an intriguing fit for Chi-Fuyo, which balances comedic revenge and power escalation with moments of genuine camaraderie and growth.

The series has built a dedicated following in the "betrayed protagonist gets OP and lives freely" subgenre of fantasy light novels, standing out thanks to its unique enhancement mechanic that extends beyond typical weapons and armor. Fans have long speculated about an anime, especially as the manga gained traction and the novel volumes continued to sell well.

With the teaser visual now out in the open, attention turns to when more details will drop. Shochiku and P.A. Works have yet to announce a broadcast window, but given the announcement timing and the manga's upcoming volume release, updates could come soon. For readers who have been invested in Rein's journey from guild betrayal to independent adventurer, this adaptation promises to bring the cheat-granting antics and laid-back exploration to animated life.

Chi-Fuyo joins a wave of light novel and manga adaptations hitting anime screens, and its combination of humor, overpowered abilities, and a revenge-turned-freedom arc should appeal to fans of series like That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime or The Eminence in Shadow. As more information rolls out, the series looks poised to become one of the more entertaining entries in the upcoming season lineup. Will you be adding this one to your list of anime to keep a look out for?