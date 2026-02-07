Hanashi Media Bolsters Catalog With 11 New Light Novel Licenses For Fans Of All Genres

Hanashi Media, the independent publisher specializing in Japanese light novels and manga for English and Spanish readers in North America and Latin America, dropped a major announcement on Monday. The company revealed it has secured rights to 11 new series, expanding its digital lineup with a mix of isekai adventures, progression fantasies, and even a long-awaited military-fantasy classic.

The standout among the batch is GATE: Thus the JSDF Fought There! by Takumi Yanai with illustrations by Kurojishi. Originally serialized online from 2006 to 2009 before AlphaPolis published it in five main volumes and five side stories through 2015, GATE follows modern Japan's Self-Defense Force as they enter a fantasy world through a mysterious gate in Tokyo. The story blends real-world military tactics with high fantasy, leading to clashes between JSDF tech and dragons, elves, and empires. It inspired a 24-episode anime from A-1 Pictures in 2015-2016, streamed by Crunchyroll with Sentai Filmworks handling home video. A sequel novel series, GATE Season 2: Tides of Conflict, began in 2017 and is now inspiring its own TV anime from Studio M2, making Hanashi's license timely for fans eager to read the source material in English. Hanashi teased the acquisition with a post saying "The GATE opens again," signaling excitement for this cult favorite.

Another highlight is A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring (Isekai Yururi Kikō: Kosodate Shinagara Bōkensha Shimasu) by Shizuru Minazuki with art by Yamakawa. Launched on AlphaPolis in April 2017 and ongoing, the series follows a protagonist reincarnated into a fantasy world who ends up raising adorable children while embarking on adventurer quests. It received a TV anime adaptation that aired from July to September 2024 on TV Tokyo, streamed by Crunchyroll with multilingual dubs including English and Latin American Spanish. The cozy found-family vibe combined with light adventure has made it a hit, and Hanashi's license brings the novels to readers who enjoyed the anime.

The list continues with a strong isekai and fantasy focus:

The Disfavored Prince is a Genius Alchemist: All I Want is to Spoil My Little Siblings by Umee and Kawaku, centering on a prince using alchemy to protect his siblings.

by Umee and Kawaku, centering on a prince using alchemy to protect his siblings. It Was Supposed to Be My Second Life, but It Turned Out to Be My Third So I'll Change History with Knowledge and Reform by take4 and Hinaco Hino, a time-loop style progression tale.

by take4 and Hinaco Hino, a time-loop style progression tale. Reincarnated as a Poor Farmer: Building a Castle Brick by Brick by Cancellara and Riv, emphasizing slow-build kingdom construction.

by Cancellara and Riv, emphasizing slow-build kingdom construction. Reincarnated Onmyoji: Powered by the King of Hell I Refuse to Return to Hell by Yōsuke Akano and hakusai, featuring supernatural powers and onmyoji battles.

by Yōsuke Akano and hakusai, featuring supernatural powers and onmyoji battles. The Vampire and the Chocolatier: A Genius Alchemist's Sweet Obsession by Masanobu Serizawa and Kyou Kitazawa, blending romance and alchemy (noted as Hanashi's first Shounen-ai/BL title).

by Masanobu Serizawa and Kyou Kitazawa, blending romance and alchemy (noted as Hanashi's first Shounen-ai/BL title). I Was Banished from the Royal Capital So I'm Building the Ultimate Golems with My Hero Disciples by Rerux and Ryūta Fuse, a revenge-through-crafting story.

by Rerux and Ryūta Fuse, a revenge-through-crafting story. The Guy Who Thought He Was the Hero Used the Real Hero as a Stepping Stone and Won by Yuyushita Sasuga and Tamagonokimi, a twist on hero tropes.

by Yuyushita Sasuga and Tamagonokimi, a twist on hero tropes. A Dumped Villainess Married Me, a Lazy Villain Noble—and We Became the Ultimate Power Couple by Mesopo Tamia and Carimarica, focusing on an unlikely romance turning powerful.

by Mesopo Tamia and Carimarica, focusing on an unlikely romance turning powerful. I Was Reborn as a Refugee Girl, So I'm Working Toward Citizenship from Scratch by Torisuke and nyanya, a grounded take on starting over.

This move fits Hanashi's pattern of snapping up series with strong online appeal or anime exposure. With Crunchyroll's continued simulcasts and the rise of digital reading, these licenses should reach both existing anime fans and new readers seeking fresh progression fantasies. No specific volume-one release dates were shared, but expect announcements soon as Hanashi builds momentum in the competitive light novel market. For fans of military isekai, cozy adventuring, or villain redemption arcs, there's plenty to look forward to in the coming months. Which one will you be reading first?