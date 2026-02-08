GKIDS Brings Shoji Kawamori's LABYRINTH Anime Film To North American Theaters In May

GKIDS continues to champion bold anime features with its latest acquisition. On Thursday, the distributor announced it has secured North American theatrical rights to Labyrinth, known in Japan as Meikyū no Shiori, the first original feature-length anime directed by legendary creator Shoji Kawamori. The film will screen for two nights only on May 10th and 11th, 2026, available in both Japanese with English subtitles and a new English dub.

Labyrinth premiered in Japan on January 1st, 2026, after debuting at the 38th Tokyo International Film Festival in October 2025 and receiving festival runs in the UK and elsewhere. Produced by SANZIGEN, the 115-minute film marks a departure for Kawamori, best known for his work on iconic mecha franchises like Macross, The Vision of Escaflowne, Aquarion, and AKB0048. Unlike those established series, this stands as his first fully original theatrical feature, free from pre-existing IP.

The story follows Shiori Maezawa, an ordinary high school girl in near-future Yokohama who dreams of viral fame on social media but struggles to stand out. After an embarrassing video goes viral and her smartphone cracks, her real-life self gets trapped inside a digital labyrinth while her online counterpart—SHIORI@Revolution—emerges into the physical world, quickly rising to stardom as an influencer and pop icon. With the help of Komori, a mysterious rabbit-like figure she meets in this surreal cyber realm, Shiori must navigate eerie dangers and twisted realities to reclaim her life. Kawamori has described the concept as born from the idea that smartphones act as "another self," collecting personal data and blurring lines between real and digital identities. He aimed to craft an emotional, pop-infused entertainment piece that fuses song, horror, and commentary on modern connectivity.

Leading the voice cast is Suzuka from the globally popular girl group Atarashii Gakkō!, making her voice acting debut in dual roles as Shiori Maezawa and SHIORI@Revolution. Her energetic performance and musical background align perfectly with the film's themes, and Atarashii Gakkō! also performs the theme song "Sailor, Sail On." Other notable voices include Taizō Harada as Komori, Aoi Itō as childhood friend and influencer Kirara Kurashina, Jun Saitō as classmate Kento Yamada, Takuto Teranishi (of timelesz) as Suguru Kagami in his acting debut, and a stacked supporting lineup featuring Shō Hayami, Maaya Sakamoto, Tomokazu Sugita, Yūichi Nakamura, Yūma Uchida, Inori Minase, Kana Hanazawa, Yōko Hikasa, Aya Endō, May'n, Megumi Nakajima, Ami Koshimizu, Kiyono Yasuno, Minori Suzuki, Nao Tōyama, Nozomi Nishida, Kenjirō Tsuda, Yūki Kaji, Takuma Terashima, and Hiroki Nanami. A unique entry comes from Soyogi, the voice synthesis software tied to Yūki Kaji's AI project.

Behind the scenes, Kawamori directed at SANZIGEN, with character design by Risa Ebata (Macross Frontier, AKB0048) and script by Taichi Hashimoto (Listeners, Gate Keepers 21). The original concept credits go to Slow Curve, Vector Vision, GAGA, and Fuji Television, with Slow Curve also handling planning and production. Additional key staff includes CG Supervisor Naoya Okugawa, Chief Animation Director Takuya Chanohara, Color Key Artist Mana Watanabe, Production Design by Barnstorm Design Labo, Background Directors Tatsuki Ooishi and Hirofumi Morikawa, Compositing Director of Photography Shouko Hayashi, Editor Hatsumi Hidaka, Sound Director Fumiyuki Go, Sound Effects by Ryūta Nakahara, and Music Producer Yoshio Tamamura. Animation Producer Hiroaki Matsuura and others round out the team.

The film's visual style and trailer emphasize vibrant, surreal digital landscapes mixed with horror elements and pop energy, showcasing Kawamori's signature fusion of music and speculative fiction. While his past works often leaned into mecha battles and interstellar drama, Labyrinth shifts focus to contemporary anxieties around online personas, influencer culture, and the psychological toll of constant connectivity. Early festival reactions praised its imaginative world-building and emotional depth.

GKIDS' two-night event format mirrors successful limited runs for titles like Belle and The First Slam Dunk, allowing fans to experience the film on the big screen with high-quality audio and visuals. Tickets will likely go on sale soon through participating theaters and the GKIDS site, with more details on locations expected as the date approaches.

For anime enthusiasts and Kawamori fans, this represents a rare chance to see the Macross visionary tackle a fresh, timely story in theaters. Labyrinth arrives as a bold statement on digital life, wrapped in the kind of stylish, music-driven animation that has defined his career for decades. Whether you're drawn by the star-studded cast, the Atarashii Gakkō! track, or the promise of something new from a legend, these May screenings are not to be missed so get your tickets now.