MY SISTER, MY WRITER Anime Series Delays Its Episode 7

The official imoimo_anime Twitter account has announced that the 7th episode of romantic comedy anime series, My Sister, My Writer, has been delayed by one week. The tweet explains the reason behind the delay are production issues. The translation does not work well but it states broadcast has been postponed due to production progress. Last week's episode 6 will be re-broadcasted instead of episode 7 which will air on November 28.



The anime series has been streaming since October 10, 2018 and has 10 episodes planned for its first season. Hiroyuki Furukawa directs the series, Yuichiro Momose writes it, Yashikin produces the music and studios NAZ/Magia Doraglier animate it.



The light novel series that inspired this anime is written by Seiji Ebisu, illustrated by Gintaro, Fujimi Shobo publishes it and it has been running since August 20, 2016. It has 6 volumes out right now. The manga series is illustrated by Ko Narita, published by Fujimi Shobo and has been running since December 9, 2017.