 NANDE KOKO NI SENSEI GA!? Reveals Anime Staff, Cast And Website
Ecchi

Author Soborou's comedy ecchi school seinen manga series, Why the hell are you here, Teacher!?, has revealed information on the upcoming anime series. Here is the cast, staff and website.

MemoAcebo | 10/1/2018
Filed Under: "Ecchi" Source: Moetron
The official Nankoko-Anime website has shared the cast and staff of the upcoming ecchi school anime series, Why the hell are you here, Teacher!?.

The general director is Hiraku Kaneko, Kazuhisa Tamura is under character design and Tia Studio is animating the project.

The voice cast currently has two actors: Kana Kojima playing Sumire Uesaka and Ichirou Satou playing Professor Ryouta Suzuki.

The manga series is has been publishing since October 2015 with 20 chapters out. Young Magazine (Weekly) does the serialization. According to the official site, the project has exceeded 850,000 copies sold.
