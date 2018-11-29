NORA, PRINCESS, AND STRAY CAT Is Developing Its Next Anime Project
The official nora-anime website has announced that it is working on its next "animation of Nora, Princess, and Stray Cat". The site is not giving any details on this next project but states that information will be out in the future. The series will be having a booth in the Comic Market 95 from December 29 to Decemer 31st, maybe more will be revealed there.
Nora, Princess, and Stray Cat is originally an eroge visual novel (game) developed and published by Harukaze for the PC in February 26, 2016 and later hit the PS Vita on September 28, 2017. It later became an anime series which aired from July 12, 2017 to September 27, 2017 and has 12 episodes. Kenshiro Morii directed it, Hiroyuki Kimura produced it and Hato wrote the script. W-Toon Studio and DMM.futureworks animated it.
The site also announced that the sequel to the visual novel, Nora, Princess, and Stray Cat 2, will hit the PS4, PS Vita and Nintendo Switch on February 28, 2019. The overseas version of the series will be released as well. The PS Vita version of the game has the anime series' Blu-ray and DVD attached.
Nora Handa is a boy who lives with Shachi Yuuri, who was adopted by his mother. With everyone supporting, the two of them grew up healthily even after their parents passed away. Shachi, who likes Nora the most, wakes him up every morning.
Nora spends his happy student life with Michi Kuroki, who is a disciplinary committee, honor student at school and childhood friend of the main character, Yuuki Asuhara, who is a gal but is very bright and can talk his worries to, and more friends at school.
One day, Nora meets a girl who calls herself Patricia at the park on the way to the school. Patricia is a queen at hell, and claims to come here to destroy the life on land. However, she is damaged heavily because she touched the life for the first time. The energy was stronger than her, so Nora needed to tend her. Patricia asked him to tell her about the mysteries of life, and he had to even explain the ero book that he found at the park...?!
Nora, Princess, and Stray Cat can be found in Crunchyroll with English subtitles
