THE ONE I LOVE IS A LITTLE SISTER BUT SHE'S NOT MY LITTLE SISTER Light Novel Adaptation Reveals New Key Visual

If you've been anime fan for the last few years, it's been hard to avoid the sudden rise of brother/sister complex anime titles. Fromto, "BroCon" and "SisCon" anime are nothing new to the genre but it seems just like isekai anime, they've suddenly seen a steep rise in popularity.As such, news of an anime adaptation forakais hardly shocking.The Japanese light novel series written by Seiji Ebisu and illustrated by GintarĊ was released in August 2016 and also received a manga adaptation in December 2017. Plans for an anime adaptation were revealed in October 2017 and the series is now confirmed to debut in October 2018.Studio NAZ is handling the anime adaptation, which will be directed by Hiroyuki Furukawa. Check out the first key visual below.