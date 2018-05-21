THE ONE I LOVE IS A LITTLE SISTER BUT SHE'S NOT MY LITTLE SISTER Light Novel Adaptation Reveals New Key Visual
If you've been anime fan for the last few years, it's been hard to avoid the sudden rise of brother/sister complex anime titles. From Oreimo to Oniichan no Koto nanka Zenzen Suki Janain Dakara ne!!, Onisuki, "BroCon" and "SisCon" anime are nothing new to the genre but it seems just like isekai anime, they've suddenly seen a steep rise in popularity.
You just have to love Japan and its obnoxiously long titles. The anime adaptation of Ore ga Suki nano wa Imouto dakedo Imouto ja Nai was announced back in October.
As such, news of an anime adaptation for Ore ga Suki nano wa Imouto dakedo Imouto ja Nai aka The One I Love Is A Little Sister But She's Not My Little Sister is hardly shocking.
The Japanese light novel series written by Seiji Ebisu and illustrated by Gintarō was released in August 2016 and also received a manga adaptation in December 2017. Plans for an anime adaptation were revealed in October 2017 and the series is now confirmed to debut in October 2018.
Studio NAZ is handling the anime adaptation, which will be directed by Hiroyuki Furukawa. Check out the first key visual below.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]