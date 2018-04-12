TO-LOVE RU Anime Series Is Getting An English Dub By Sentai Filmworks

The official Sentai Filmworks Twitter account has revealed that an English dub version of ecchi harem anime series, To Love-Ru, is being developed. The company tweeted out a cryptic message yesterday in the form of a crossword puzzle and revealed earlier today what messages were hidden in there. The words Dub, English, Lala, Harunasairenji, Rito Yuki, ToLoveRu and Planet Deviluke were found in the puzzle.



As of right now, the English dub has no release date. Sentai had previously released the series with two DVD bundles in 2009 and 2010, one year later, in 2011, the company released yet another package. The Blu-ray version launched on 2014. The anime series aired from April 4, 2008 to September 26, 2008 and has 26 episodes.



The manga series is written by Saki Hasemi and illustrated by Kentaro Yabuki. Shueisha published it in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from April 24, 2006 to August 31, 2009 with 18 volumes in total. Seven Seas Entertainment has the North American license.

Timid 16-year-old Rito Yuuki has yet to profess his love to Haruna Sairenji—a classmate and object of his infatuation since junior high. Sadly, his situation becomes even more challenging when one night, a mysterious, stark-naked girl crash-lands right on top of a bathing Rito.

To add to the confusion, Rito discovers that the girl, Lala Satalin Deviluke, is the crown princess of an alien empire and has run away from her home. Despite her position as the heiress to the most dominant power in the entire galaxy, Lala is surprisingly more than willing to marry the decidedly average Rito in order to avoid an unwanted political marriage.