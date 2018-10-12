TRINITY SEVEN Film Sequel Features ZAQ In Its Theme Song

Studio Seven Arcs Pictures' upcoming magic fantasy ecchi anime film sequel, Trinity Seven Movie 2, has announced that the artist ZAQ is back once again performing the theme song. Here is more.

The official Trinity Seven website has announced that the musical artist, ZAQ, is back performing the theme song for the ecchi anime film sequel. There is no title as of right now but the CD will be out on February 27. The previous song that ZAQ performed is the opening of the anime series and the theme song for the first anime film "Trinity Seven: Eternal Library & Alchemic Girl".



The sequel film will premiere in Japan on March 29. The staff for the anime film has been revealed as well:

Staff

Director: Hiroshi Nishikiori

Script: Kenji Saito

Character Design: Shinpei Tomooka

Music: Technoboys Pulcraft Green-Fund

Studio: Seven Arcs Pictures

The same cast from previous Trinity Seven projects are back for this sequel movie:

Cast

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Arata Kasuga

Ayane Sakura as Levi Kazama

Yumi Hara as Lilith Asami

Nao Touyama as Lieselotte Sherlock

Rie Murakawa as Yui Kurata

Aya Uchida as Arin Kannazuki

Yoko Hikasa as Mira Yamana

Ryouka Yuzuki as Akio Fudou

Rina Hidaka as Lilim

Rie Kugimiya as Sora

Trinity Seven's anime series aired from October 2014 to December 2014 and has 12 episodes in total. Seven Arcs Pictures animated it and Sentai Filmworks has the English license. Its movie, Eternity Library & Alchemic Girl aired on February 2017.

The manga series that started all of this is written by Kenji Saito and illustrated by Akinari Nao. Fujimi Shobo published it, Yen Press has the english license and it has been running since December 9, 2010 with 18 volumes out right now.