TRINITY SEVEN MOVIE 2 Reveals First Promotional Video And Key Visual
The official avex pictures YouTube channel has uploaded a new 21 second promotional video for the upcoming ecchi harem magic anime film sequel Trinity Seven Movie 2. The video shows a couple of scenes from the movie, the main character Arata in action and reveals its release date of March 29, 2019. The key visual is being displayed in the website and it's all about Lilith-sensei, just like many other previous visuals. The synopsis of the movie can be found down below but please leave some margin for error, it was translated from Japanese.
Studio Seven Arcs Pictures' upcoming magic fantasy ecchi anime film sequel, Trinity Seven Movie 2, has released its first promotional video and a key visual. Here is more on the movie.
The staff for the anime film has been revealed as well:
Staff
Director: Hiroshi Nishikiori
Script: Kenji Saito
Character Design: Shinpei Tomooka
Music: Technoboys Pulcraft Green-Fund
Studio: Seven Arcs Pictures
The same cast from previous Trinity Seven projects are back for this sequel movie:
Cast
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Arata Kasuga
Ayane Sakura as Levi Kazama
Yumi Hara as Lilith Asami
Nao Touyama as Lieselotte Sherlock
Rie Murakawa as Yui Kurata
Aya Uchida as Arin Kannazuki
Yoko Hikasa as Mira Yamana
Ryouka Yuzuki as Akio Fudou
Rina Hidaka as Lilim
Rie Kugimiya as Sora
Trinity Seven's anime series aired from October 2014 to December 2014 and has 12 episodes in total. Seven Arcs Pictures animated it and Sentai Filmworks has the English license. Its movie, Eternity Library & Alchemic Girl aired on February 2017.
The manga series that started all of this is written by Kenji Saito and illustrated by Akinari Nao. Fujimi Shobo published it, Yen Press has the english license and it has been running since December 9, 2010 with 18 volumes out right now.
Lilith is dangerous.
Trinity seven history, the most dangerous demon arrival!
Kaeda Arata, a demon king candidate with "Devil's Factor" to collapse the world,
Together with Asirimiririsu who is one of the Trinity Seven, he was investigating a certain remains.
Then suddenly light shines more blazing than the sky.
The man who appeared was a mysterious food figure that looked exactly like Arata.
The truth of the shock told me to regain power as the devil and return the world to nothing -
Lilith was the strongest devil's daughter ...! What?
Demon Lord vs Strongest Devil.
Attacking Arata, "Trinity Seven" history - the biggest pinch visited ever -.
Trinity Seven Movie 2 hits screens on March 29, 2019
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]