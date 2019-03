Uncensored WHY THE HELL ARE YOU HERE, TEACHER Episodes Will Be Bundled With The Manga's 7th Volume

Seventeen-year-old Ichirou Satou is an average teenager who always happens to find himself in perverted situations with his teacher, Kana Kojima. Follow this erotic love comedy about their mishaps throughout their daily lives and how Ichirou and Kana choose to handle them.

If you like your ecchi anime to veer more towards hentai, you're in luck. The 7th volume of Soborou's ongoingmanga will contain uncensored versions of the anime's first 4 episodes.The Why the hell are you here, Teacher!? TV anime premieres April 7. The 7th volume of the manga will be released in June. In addition to the uncensored episodes, a full-color booklet will also be included.Toshikatsu Tokoro (The Qwaser of Stigmata) directs the comedy series from a script written by YĆ«ki Takabayashi and Yuri Fujimaru. Character designs for the series will be provided by Kazuhiko Tamura. This will mark the second anime production from tear-studio after their adaptation ofwas released in February 2019.