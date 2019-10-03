WHY THE HELL ARE YOU HERE, TEACHER TV Anime Adaptation From Tear-Studio Releases New Key Visual
Without a doubt, this will be the Spring 2019 anime show with the most ecchi. Just check out that preview below. At times, there's so much censorship, the whole screen is white! Ecchi fans are currently discussing whether an uncensored version will be available via stream or if they'll have to wait for blu-rays.
Tear-Studio second anime will be an adaptation of Nande Koko ni Sensei ga!? ( なんでここに先生が!?), based on the ongoing comedy ecchi manga from Soborou. NSFW
Toshikatsu Tokoro (The Qwaser of Stigmata) directs the comedy series from a script written by Yūki Takabayashi and Yuri Fujimaru. Character designs for the series will be provided by Kazuhiko Tamura. This will mark the second anime production from tear-studio after their adaptation of The Royal Tutor Movie was released in February 2019.
Why the hell are you here, Teacher!? premires April 7.
Seventeen-year-old Ichirou Satou is an average teenager who always happens to find himself in perverted situations with his teacher, Kana Kojima. Follow this erotic love comedy about their mishaps throughout their daily lives and how Ichirou and Kana choose to handle them.
