FUNimation Headlines

AKIRA Will Be Streaming On Crunchyroll Thanks To FUNimation

AKIRA Will Be Streaming On Crunchyroll Thanks To FUNimation

Crunchyroll has officially allowed one of Anime's and Japan's greatest film achievements, Akira, to be streamed on their service thanks to FUNimation!

marvelfreek94 | 3/22/2018
Filed Under: "FUNimation" Source: www.crunchyroll.com
Christmas Day, 1989, was an important day for particular people in the US. This was the day that the animated classic Akira, graced US screens to truly impact a whole generation that was, at the time, witnessing animation and storytelling pushed to its limits. Now after almost 30 years the Katsuhiro Otomo, directed classic will be streaming for every person who uses the Crunchyroll service.

With the courtesy of FUNimation, everyone can now experience the greatness of this film from anywhere. So the only question is...what are you doing still reading? Go watch Akira! The film is now available to Crunchyroll members in the US and Canada.

https://s17.postimg.org/qgb6cacen/akira_body.jpg />
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...