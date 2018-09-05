ATTACK ON TITAN: JUNIOR HIGH Receives Three More Chapters!
In a brief bit of news, Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine announced that, in June, Saki Nakagawa's Attack on Titan: Junior High will be releasing three more chapters to the series! The comedy manga, which features main characters Erin, Mikasa, and Armin during their Junior high years; will be running from June to August and includes color opening pages! After ending in 2016, it's nice to see this light hearted series back after the recently announced third season of its more mature and dark counterpart.
This summer Attack on Titan: Junior High will be getting three more chapters in their Shonen magazine! Hit the jump to get more details!
If anyone who hasn't read this series is looking to get a start it is expected that Kodansha will be releasing an english version this December. Ready to read more from the Attack on Titan unvierse? Share your excitement in the usual place!
https://s9.postimg.cc/kjksftk8v/aot_body.jpg />
