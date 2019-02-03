FUNimation Reveals New Tiered Membership Systems That Goes Into Effect Next Month
Starting April 10, Funimation is revamping its current membership system, discontinuing the current Premium Membership subscription.
Funimation is rolling out a 3-tiered membership system clearly inspired by current shonen hit My Hero Academia, with the tiers titled Premium, Premium Plus, and Premium Plus Ultra.
The new tiers are:
PREMIUM
Price: $5.99/month
-
full access to Funimation HD library
-
2 simultaneous streamers
PREMIUM PLUS
Price: $7.99/month
-
full access to Funimation HD library
-
5 simultaneous streamers
-
download option for select titles
-
access to special members-only events
-
special benefits at the Funimation online shop
PREMIUM PLUS ULTRA
Price: $99/year
Additionally, the Friends & Family membership subscription will be discontinued. Current Premium members will be automatically switched to the Premium Plus tier but will remain at their current subscription price of $5.99 so long as their membership stays current.
-
full access to Funimation HD library
-
5 simultaneous streamers
-
download option for select titles
-
access to special members-only events
-
special benefits at the Funimation shop
-
annual gift on membership anniversary
-
two free "pay-per-view" rentals a year
-
free shipping from the Funimation online shop
The free membership with commercial breaks will also remain.
Last year, Funimation was acquired by Sony and then subsequently ended a two-year partnership with Crunchyroll.
