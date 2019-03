FUNimation Reveals New Tiered Membership Systems That Goes Into Effect Next Month

Funimation is rolling out a 3-tiered membership system clearly inspired by current shonen hit My Hero Academia, with the tiers titled Premium, Premium Plus, and Premium Plus Ultra.





The new tiers are:



PREMIUM

Price: $5.99/month full access to Funimation HD library

2 simultaneous streamers

PREMIUM PLUS

Price: $7.99/month full access to Funimation HD library

5 simultaneous streamers

download option for select titles

access to special members-only events

special benefits at the Funimation online shop

PREMIUM PLUS ULTRA

Price: $99/year full access to Funimation HD library

5 simultaneous streamers

download option for select titles

access to special members-only events

special benefits at the Funimation shop

annual gift on membership anniversary

two free "pay-per-view" rentals a year

free shipping from the Funimation online shop Additionally, the Friends & Family membership subscription will be discontinued. Current Premium members will be automatically switched to the Premium Plus tier but will remain at their current subscription price of $5.99 so long as their membership stays current.

The free membership with commercial breaks will also remain.



