HUNTER X HUNTER: Hit Shonen Anime Is Joining Other Series In Coming To Funimation In Canada And The U.S.

Thanks to Funimation, many anime shows, including the shonen series Hunter x Hunter , will be coming to the streaming service in the U.S. and Canada! Hit the jump for more details!

Funimation as both a streaming service and a company has made it a point never to disappoint its fans across the world. Because of this, they are always making sure to bring content new and old to its worldwide fanbase to watch and enjoy.

The news of more series coming is always a hot topic, and even now, that is no different. Recently, a whole new list of anime coming to the service in the US and Canada was revealed that includes shows such as K-ON! and Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!; however, the biggest reveal has to be the announcement of the 2011 classic, Hunter x Hunter.

Beginning in 1998, the series has reached massive success across the world and created iconic characters such as Gon, Killua, and Hisoka. Now fans both new and old will be able to experience all 75 episodes both subbed and dubbed in North America.

Hopefully, this means that other hit shows will make their way to the streaming service sooner rather than later! Make sure to share your thoughts on the announcement in the comments below!





The story focuses on a young boy named Gon Freecss who discovers that his father, who left him at a young age, is actually a world renowned Hunter, a licensed professional who specializes in fantastical pursuits such as locating rare or unidentified animal species, treasure hunting, surveying unexplored enclaves, or hunting down lawless individuals. Despite being abandoned by his father, Gon departs on a journey to become a Hunter and eventually find his father. Along the way, Gon meets various other Hunters and encounters the paranormal.



Hunter x Hunter will release on Funimation in North America on July 31st!