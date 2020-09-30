TALENTLESS NANA: The New Anime Is Officially Coming To Funimation Later This Year

A brand new series about a school that trains kids with special abilities is coming to Funimation this fall. Hit the jump to learn more about when to expect Talentless Nana on the service!

Anime that follows the story of a unique school where kids are trained to either use powers or complete a deadly task has been very common in the past few years. From Assassination Classroom to My Hero Academia, teen heroes offer a unique way to convey heart and courage than most adults.

Talentless Nana is the latest inclusion to this new form of anime storytelling and follows a school of super children and the inclusion of a young girl. Supposedly she has no powers but is still tasked with saving the world from untimely destruction.

Coming to Japan at the beginning of October, the series promises to be something both fun and visually exciting; however it wasn't until recently that fans were given the news that the wait for the show to get to the west wouldn't be very long at all! According to Funimation, the company has revealed that it will begin streaming the show during its Funimation Fall 2020 lineup!

As of now, there is no official release date for the series on their streaming service, but it seems to coincide rather closely with its early fall release in Japan. We would love to hear your thoughts on the new announcement in the comments below!





In the year 20XX, these teenagers with special powers attend specialized schools to hone their abilities. And then there’s Nana, who was sent to attend one of these schools but doesn’t actually have a unique ability. Can she defeat the Enemies of Humanity with her brains and wit?



Talentless Nana will begin streaming on Funimation this fall!