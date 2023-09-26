Music Artists And Songs Revealed For Upcoming STUDIO GHIBLI Tribute Album

Heading to fans everywhere on November 1, Ghibli wa Utau (Singing Ghibli), the first tribute album featuring songs from Studio Ghibli's repertoire, will be released!

The list of tracks and artists, as well as the recently created sleeve artwork by Goro Miyazaki (director of Tales from Earthsea and From Up on Poppy Hill), are available on the album's official website. Producing this 13-track album is the talented composer, arranger, and music producer Satoshi Takebe, who is also known for his work on Earwig and the Witch and From Up on Poppy Hill.

Check out the official image below (from the original announcement for the Tribute Album) introducing fans and listeners alike to the artists being featured.

First, let's take a look at the official list of recorded songs that will be featured on the Tribute Album down below!

My Neighbor Totoro (from the movie My Neighbor Totoro) by Shigeru Kishida (Kururi)

Country Road (from the movie Whisper of the Heart) by Kohei Matsushita

The Name of Life (from the movie Spirited Away) by Rira Ikuta

Carrying You (From the movie Castle in the Sky) by Leo Ieiri

Teru no Uta (from the movie Gedo Senki) by Little Glee Monster

Merry-go-round of life (from the movie Howl's Moving Castle) by Hayato Sumino

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (from the movie Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind) by Shiori Tamai (Momoiro Clover Z)

Rouge's Message (from the movie Kiki's Delivery Service) by Kaela Kimura

I stopped being alone (from the movie Hoho Kekyo My Neighbor Yamada-kun) by Hikari Mitsushima

If I could become the sea (from the movie I Hear the Sea) by GReeeeN

Princess Mononoke (from the movie Princess Mononoke) by Wakana

Sometimes stories from the past (from the movie Porco Rosso) by Ryuta Shibuya (SUPER BEAVER)

epilogue: Goodbye Summer ~From Poppy Hill~ (From the movie From Poppy Hill) by Satoshi Takebe

On top of the songs, there is some very Ghibli-esque artwork that will be featured on the jackets of the physical CD copies and limited edition copies. Check them out and let us know which is your favorite!

You can check out the official Twitter announcement for the songs and artwork below!

Will you be tuning in to the launch of the Studio Ghibli's first Tribute Album? What are your thoughts on the selected songs and artists? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts, we love to hear it!