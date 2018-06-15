POM POKO From Ghibli To Screen June 17, 18, 20 In Over 700 US Theaters

Pom Poko is about the tanuki (raccoon dogs) of Tamia Hills, who find their fun loving community under attack when their quiet woodlands are threatened by encroaching developers looking to create still more houses and shopping malls. Desperate to survive, the tanuki band together and learn the ancient art of transformation, shape-shifting into a comical variety of humans and spirits as they undertake a last-ditch plan to scare away humans and save their home, in this funny and heartfelt look at what it means to live in the modern world.