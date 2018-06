POM POKO From Ghibli To Screen June 17, 18, 20 In Over 700 US Theaters

Pom Poko is about the tanuki (raccoon dogs) of Tamia Hills, who find their fun loving community under attack when their quiet woodlands are threatened by encroaching developers looking to create still more houses and shopping malls. Desperate to survive, the tanuki band together and learn the ancient art of transformation, shape-shifting into a comical variety of humans and spirits as they undertake a last-ditch plan to scare away humans and save their home, in this funny and heartfelt look at what it means to live in the modern world.

Academy Award-nominated Director Isao Takahata, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, is known for many of his accomplishments. One of these is, a Japanese animated comedy-drama fantasy film, animated by Studio Ghibli and distributed by Toho. Fans of this film will get a special opportunity to view it during special screenings as a part of the Studio Ghibli Fest 2018.Over 700 theaters across the United States will be screening the film. The first English dub will be screened at 12:55 PM local time on Sunday, June 17th. At 7:00 PM local time on Monday, June 18th, the film will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles, which is no doubt how many long-time fans of the film will wish to view it. Closing out the event on Wednesday, June 20th, with one more English dub,will screen in theatres at 7:00 PM local time.