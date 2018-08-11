RockLove's Jewelry Line Celebrates MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO’s 30th Anniversary

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the beloved film MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO, RockLove and Studio Ghibli created a line of jewelry depicting iconography from the cult classic.

It’s been 30 years since Hayao Miyazaki’s animated film My Neighbor Totoro debuted in theaters in 1988 and it has remained a beloved cult classic ever since. To honor its 30th anniversary, RockLove Jewelry and Studio Ghibli teamed up to create a new jewelry line featuring the snuggly creature Totoro.

The limited-edition jewelry collection features three new sterling silver necklaces, the “Branch Sitting Totoro,” the “Spinning Totoro,” and the “Acorn Totoro.” Each of the necklaces ranges from $79 to $89 and were handcrafted with the fans in mind.

Allison Cimino, RockLove Jewelry’s founder and one of the designers of RockLove’s My Neighbor Totoro collection, had this to say about the limited-edition necklaces:

“The poetic characters of Studio Ghibli have captured all of our hearts — so when Ashley Eckstein of Her Universe invited me to design with them a 30th anniversary collection for My Neighbor Totoro, I jumped at the chance! With these three sculpted sterling silver designs, I wanted to explore the whimsy of big Totoro. Spinning Totoro free-turns alight his flying red top while Branch Totoro sits meditatively across a carved tree limb, bowed under his weight. The double-sided Acorn pendant has a secret inside — a cheerful Totoro holding a mushroom!”

RockLove Jewelry’s limited-edition My Neighbor Totoro collection is now available and can be found at RockLove’s official website.