CHILDREN OF THE SEA: Western Theatrical Release Of The Animated Film To Be Cancelled

The beautifully animated film Children of the Sea will sadly be unable to release its film theatrically in the west. Hit the jump to see where fans will be able to still see the movie!

In 2005, Daisuke Igarashi created the manga series Children of the Sea. Running until 2011, the series published five volumes in Shogakukan's Monthly Ikki magazine.

The cosmic series tells the story of a young girl who meets two boys in an aquarium. Trying to understand the story of these two boys, the three are caught up in a mystery that involves the disappearance of the world's fish. From here, things become more profound than what the young girl could have ever expected.

Due to the massive acclaim of the manga, an anime adaption was released by Studio 4 ° C in 2019. Following the release of the film, and its subsequent success in Japan, it wasn't long before GKIDS and Fathom Events decided to bring the film to western audiences. Initially, the screenings for the film were to be held on August 11th and 13th in the west; however, much like everything else this year, things have not gone exactly to plan.

In a recent reveal from GKIDS, the theatrical screening for the film has been canceled. While this decision does not come lightly, it has been confirmed that the Blu-ray/DVD release from Shout! Factory is still coming out as planned. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments section below!





When Ruka was younger, she saw a ghost in the water at the aquarium where her dad worked. Now she feels drawn toward the aquarium and the two mysterious boys she meets there, Umi and Sora, who were raised by dugongs and hear the same strange calls from the sea as she does. As the kids get caught up in the mystery behind the sudden worldwide disappearance of the ocean's fish, they uncover cosmic connections that will change them forever.



Children of the Sea will release on Blu-ray and DVD on September 1st.