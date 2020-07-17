LUPIN III THE FIRST: CG Film Based On Iconic Character Announces English Dub Cast

The latest film in the franchise Lupin III THE FIRST is on its way to theaters in the west; with that, the English dub cast to the film has been revealed! Hit the jump to learn more!

Monkey Punch's iconic franchise, Lupin III, has been gracing both the small and big screens since the 70s and even longer in his manga. As of now, the anime has released five parts in its 40-year history and many movies.

Lupin III can be described as a gentleman thief who tends to get in over his head with his tasks and even some of the people he encounters. In the series, the most recent film to have come out has been Lupin III: THE FIRST, which released in 2019.

The new film marked the first time that the franchise went CG with their animation, and it has paid off, giving detail and a new way for fans to view the characters. Recently, GKIDS announced that the film would be coming to North America, while that date has not been set, new English dub casting announcements have been revealed. The announcements include Tony Oliver, Richard Epcar, Lex Lang, Michelle Ruff, Doug Erholtz, Laurie C. Hymes, J. David Brimmer, Paul Guyet, as Lupin III, Daisuke Jigen, Goemon Ishikawa, Fujiko Mine, Koichi Zenigata, Laetitia, as Gerard, respectively.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the release to a later date, fans can still expect the film to come to North America soon! We would love to hear your thoughts on the casting news in the comments below!





The iconic "gentleman thief" Lupin III returns in an action-packed, continent-spanning adventure, as Lupin III and his colorful underworld companions race to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Bresson Diary, before it falls into the hands of a dark cabal that will stop at nothing to resurrect the Third Reich. The gang undertakes trap-filled tombs, aerial escapades and daring prison escapes with the trademark wit and visual finesse that have made LUPIN THE 3RD one of the most storied animation franchises in the world, in a thrilling new caper that is sure to delight fans old and new.



Lupin III: THE FIRST is coming to theaters in the west soon!