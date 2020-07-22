WEATHERING WITH YOU: Collector's Set Of The Hit Animated Movie Is Coming This Winter

Following its wildly successful theatrical release, GKIDS' Weathering With You will be coming to home video with a beautiful collector's edition! Hit the jump to see what it all entails!

Last year, director Makoto Shinkai and distributor Toho launched the animated film Weathering With You across theaters in Japan. The film tells the story of a young man who runs to Tokyo but ends up meeting a girl with the uncanny ability to control the weather; from there a relationship is nurtured between the two that changes both of their lives.

When the film released in Japan, the praise was almost instantaneous as the film began to announce releases worldwide. Needless to say, keeping track of a fast success such as there could be daunting even for the most season box office master! Not long after, GKIDS acquired the rights to distribute the film in North America, which opened up the movie to an English dub, in early 2020.

Now, as the clouds begin to clear on the film,s overall theatrical run, GKIDS and Shout! Factory have announced a brand new Collector's Set reveal of the film. Upon release, the set will include the movie in Blu-ray and 4K, a documentary, and many more features that can be seen below! There will also be a steelbook edition of the film!

As of now, the pre-orders list the base film at $23.97, the steelbok at $34.93, and the 4-disc Collector's Set at $63.98. Will you be pre-ordering a copy? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!





A boy runs away to Tokyo and befriends a girl who appears to be able to manipulate the weather.



Weathering With You's Collector's Set is set to release on digital August 4th, and the Blu-ray + DVD, and Steelbook will release on September 15th!