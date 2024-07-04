SUICIDE SQUAD ISEKAI English Dub Now Available To Stream On Hulu

Following Warner Bros. Japan's announcement, the English dub of Suicide Squad Isekai is now available to stream. While the initial announcement was light on details, we can now confirm that the first four episodes of the anime series are available to watch on Hulu with English dubs available. The option to watch with the original Japanese voice-over and English subs remains available as well.

Interestingly, despite the show releasing on Max at the same time, the English dub episodes are not yet available on the streaming platform. We don't know when, or if, they'll come to the service.

The English dub will be streamed on #Hulu from this Thursday‼️#SuicideSquadISEKAI pic.twitter.com/RT1i6uVlp6 — Warner Bros. Japan Anime (@wb_anime) July 3, 2024

Suicide Squad Isekai premiered in the United States on June 27th with the debut of three episodes. New episodes are released weekly every Thursday.

The fact that Episode 4 was released today with the English dub available could suggest that all future episodes will debut with the English dub and sub available. There are still six more episodes to be released in the current season of Suicide Squad Isekai.

Warner Bros. Japan has still not revealed the English voice cast for the series. The Japanese voice cast stars:

Harley Quinn: Anna Nagase

The Joker: Yuuichirou Umehara

Deadshot: Reigo Yamaguchi

Peacemaker: Takehito Koyasu

Clayface: Jun Fukuyama

King Shark：Subaru Kimura

Rick Flag: Taku Yashiro

Katana: Chika Anzai

Amanda Waller: Kujira

Fione: Reina Ueda

Aldora: Mamiko Noto

Based on the popular DC Comics, Suicide Squad Isekai sees Amanda Waller assemble a team of notorious criminals — Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark — for a dangerous mission into an otherworldly realm of swords and magic, orcs and dragons.

Suicide Squad Isekai is produced by WIT Studio and directed by Eri Osada with original character designs by Akira Amano, scripts by Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- writing team Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara, character designs adapted for animation by Naoto Hosoda, and music by Kenichiro Suehiro.

Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an “ISEKAI!” Harley Quinn and the others go berserk after arriving in the ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, their liberation is contingent upon the conquest of her enemies, the hostile Imperial army. The Squad members have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the battle’s frontline. If they run, they die. If they lose, they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and the Suicide Squad survive in the ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!

While already available in the United States, Suicide Squad Isekai has still yet to debut in Japan. The series will premiere on Friday, July 5th.