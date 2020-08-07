ETERNITY ~LATE NIGHT WET LOVE CHANNEL~ Late Night Josei TV Anime Announced For Fall 2020

Eternity ~Late Night Wet Love Channel~ (Eternity ~Shinya Nurekoi Channel~) is an upcoming Fall 2020 TV anime that will adapt 12 entries from the line of Eternity books that target older Japanese women.

Late night anime in Japan is about to get steamy this Fall. Japanese publisher AlphaPolis has announced that a TV anime based on its Eternity imprint (which is a line of romance novels and manga aimed at older Japanese women) will air in October. A "regular version" will air late night on the Japanese broadcast station Tokyo MX while a "deluxe version" with sex scenes will stream online.

The 12 works selected for the anime are [via ANN]:

Kimi ga Suki Dakara (Because I Like You) by Miju Inoue Dekiai Days (Doting Days) by Maki Makihara Ai Sareru no Mo Oshigoto Desu ka?! (Is Being Loved Also Part of the Job?!) by Subaru Kayano Machikogareta Happy End (The Long-Awaited Happy Ending) by Miki Yoshizakura Noraneko wa Ai ni Oboreru (Drowning the Stray Cat in Love) by Akari Sakura Bōsō Propose wa Goku Ama Shitate (The Reckless Proposal Dressed Up in Sweetness) by Mayu Fuyuno Purin no Tanaka-san wa Kedamono. (Tanaka-san With the Pudding is a Beast) by Zakku Yukito Reikoku CEO wa Hisho ni Oboreru ka? (Will the Cold-Hearted CEO Fall Head Over Heels for the Secretary?) by Ruru Ruzuki Sōmubu no Maruyama-san, Ikemen Shachō ni Dekiai Sareru (The Handsome President Dotes on Maruyama from General Affairs) by Hiromi Yūin 152-senchi 62-kilo no Koibito (The 152cm Tall, 62kg Lover) by Aoi Katakura Watashi to Kare no Omiai Jijō (The Formal Marraige Situation Between Me and Him) by Mao Yukimura 4-ban Me no Iinazuke Kōho (The Fourth Fiance Candidate) by Seiya Togashi

The official website for the anime adaptation (https://eternity-nurechan.com/) has launched, which reveals that Studio Seven (I Can't Understand What My Husband Is Saying, My Wife is the Student Council President) will handle production. Hideki Araki will be directing from a script adapted by Ryosuke Kobayashi.

The josei line of Eternity books are notable for its label system which indicates the amount of adult content in the novel. A red logo indicates lots of sexual content, while a rose colored logo indicates mild sexual content and a white logo means there's no sexual content within the book. Most of the titles above have a red logo on the cover.