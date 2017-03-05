Josei Headlines

Is SHIROBAKO Season 2 About To Be Announced By P.A. Works?

Is Shirobako, the anime about making anime, about to announce its second season? The show's official website is "Under Construction" causing the fandom to start wildly speculating...

MarkJulian | 5/3/2017
Filed Under: "Josei"
Shirobako, the popular shojo/shonen anime about a young girl making her way in the anime industry finished up its 24-episode run in March 2015 and while it reached a satisfying, natural conclusion, that hasn't stopped fans from voicing their desire for more episodes.  With the official Shirobako website suddenly displaying an "Under Construction" sign, those same fans are now feverently hoping that the announcement of a new season is immanent.  

Last year, at the Tokyo Anime Award Festival, Shirobako producer Takayuki Nagatani stated that while a lot of the show's staff have moved on to other projects, a second season of Shirobako was not impossible if everyone could agree on a theme.  The show's first cour (12 episodes) depicted an anime studio producing an original work, while the second cour dealt with the challenges of adapting a manga.  

Crunchyroll streamed the show as it aired in Japan.  Shirobako would go on to win the Animation Kobe Television Award in 2015 and the Animation of the Year award at the 2016 Tokyo Anime Awards.

Shirobako begins with the five members of the Kaminoyama High School animation club all making a pledge to work hard on their very first amateur production and make it into a success. After showing it to an audience at a culture festival, that pledge turned into a huge dream—to move to Tokyo, get jobs in the anime industry and one day join hands to create something amazing.

Fast forward two and a half years and two of those members, Aoi Miyamori and Ema Yasuhara, have made their dreams into reality by landing jobs at a famous production company called Musashino Animation. Everything seems perfect at first. However, as the girls slowly discover, the animation industry is a bit tougher than they had imagined. Who said making your dream come true was easy?
