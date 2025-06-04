Crunchyroll Teases "Special Surprise" At KAIJU NO. 8 Panel At Anime Expo 2025

Anime streaming service Crunchyroll has unveiled its plans for Anime Expo next month, revealing a full slate of premieres, panels, and more. From Let This Grieving Soul Retire and Solo Camping For Two to Frieren: Beyond The Journey and Dr. Stone Science Future, there's a lot for anime fans to look forward to.

It was also confirmed that Kaiju No. 8 will also be getting a panel with Crunchyroll teasing a "special surprise" ahead of Season 2.

"Join Crunchyroll and some special guests from the hit series Kaiju No. 8 for a conversation and special surprise as excitement builds for Season 2!" Crunchyroll teases.

The Kaiju No. 8 panel will be held on Sunday, July 6th at 12:00 p.m., a few weeks before Season 2's premiere and just one day after the debut of the special episode Hoshina's Day Off. Perhaps the special surprise could be another special episode, or perhaps early confirmation of a third season. Let the speculation begin!

Crunchyroll is heading to Anime Expo, and this year is going to be bigger than ever! 🔥 See everything we have in store at the link below ⬇️ #AX2025



✨ https://t.co/mO3E7yQ13D pic.twitter.com/gSCQhrjL13 — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) June 3, 2025

Kaiju No. 8 is one of the biggest anime shows returning this summer. Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on July 19th with new episodes releasing on Crunchyroll and available for streaming worldwide on X/Twitter as well.

The anime is an adaptation of the popular sci-fi manga series written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto. Season 2 will continue the story of Kafka Hibino, an average man who gains superhuman strength and powers when a small Kaiju burrows itself inside of him.

Season 1 of Kaiju No. 8 is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, with a synopsis that reads:

The story revolves around Kafka Hibino, a 32-year-old longing to join The Defense Force and make good on his promise to a childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. He befriends Reno Ichikawa, a new coworker, while cleaning up Kaiju remains. Reno’s determination to join The Defense Force inspires Kafka to fulfill his childhood promise to pass the entrance exam and join Mina to protect humanity. When a small Kaiju burrows itself inside Kafka, he gains superhuman strength and powers fit for fighting Kaiju. He works to earn the trust of his human teammates, defeat increasingly powerful Kaiju, and keep the world safe. Part human and part Kaiju, Kafka recognizes the creature beginning to take over more frequently, and he must fight to hold on to what makes him human.

The first season, which was produced by Production I.G, was praised for its dynamic action, kaiju designs, and faithfulness to the source material. The series has drawn comparisons to other popular manga/anime, including Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, and One-Punch Man.