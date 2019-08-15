GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Is Now Available To Be Purchased & Downloaded Digitally
Godzilla: King of the Monsters arrived in theatres at the end of May. Since then, the film faltered at the box office — having been made on a $170 million budget but only making $384 million back.
Three months after release, Godzilla: King of the Monsters' digital home release has arrived — with physical versions set to be released at a later date.
Though it seemed that both critics and general moviegoers were less than pleased with the kaiju sequel; if you were a big fan of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, or perhaps want to see the film because you missed its theatrical run, you can now purchase and download the film digitally — as announced by the film's official Twitter page.
Currently, you can purchase the Digital HD edition from Amazon, Fandango Now, Movies Anywhere, Google Play, and Apple TV. The Digital HD edition is the first stage of the film's home release. Physical versions (like the 4K Ultra HD, DVD, and Blu-ray) will arrive on August 27th.
Synopsis: Members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance.
