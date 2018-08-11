MARVEL'S IRON FIST Star Jessica Henwick Is Added To The Cast Of GODZILLA VS. KONG
Variety reports that; Jessica Henwick, known for her roles in Marvel's Iron Fist, Game of Thrones, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has joined the cast of Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong.
We currently have no information on her character. She joins the likes of Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Alexander Skarsgård (The Legend of Tarzan), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3), and Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse).
Adam Wingard (You’re Next, Death Note) directs the upcoming instalment in the "MonsterVerse" which began with 2014's Godzilla and was continued by 2017's Kong: Skull Island. Godzilla: King of Monsters is set to release in 2019 as a sequel to the 2014 film while Godzilla vs. Kong is set for 2020.
What do you think of Henwick joining the cast of Godzilla vs. Kong? Are you looking forward to the crossover?
Godzilla vs. Kong is set hit theatres in 2020.
