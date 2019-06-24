This KONG: SKULL ISLAND Character Made An Appearance In GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS
Kong: Skull Island and Legendary's Godzilla films take place within the same cinematic universe: The MonsterVerse. Godzilla: King of the Monsters recently released in theatres and brought with it the most tangible connection between the two film series yet (via Screen Rant).
The character of Houston Brooks, who originally appeared in Kong: Skull Island, also made a brief appearance in Godzilla: King of the Monsters - making him the most significant MonsterVerse connection yet.
In Kong: Skull Island, Houston Brooks was a character played by Corey Hawkins. Brooks worked for Monarch and found himself stranded on Skull Island alongside James Conrad (Tom Hiddleston), Mason Weaver (Brie Larson), San Lin (Jing Tian), and everyone else who featured in the 2017 film.
Brooks was one of the few characters to survive the events of the film. He went on the marry San Lin and have a son by the name of Aaron Brooks. This character played a major role in the Skull Island: The Birth of Kong graphic novel and may well play a part in Godzilla vs. Kong.
You may not have noticed, as it was only brief, but Houston Brooks actually makes an appearance in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. As Kong: Skull Island took place in the 1970s, he has aged appropriately. In the new kaiju film, he was played by Joe Morton and was present when Mothra shed her cocoon. He's absent from the film apart from that.
The same as his son; the character of Houston Brooks might play an important role in Godzilla vs. Kong as he's currently the most palpable connection between the two films.
