ULTRAMAN: Season 2 of The Anime Has Began Streaming A New Promo And Cast Announcement

Following the massive success of the first season, a new promo has been revealed for the second season of Ultraman . Hit the jump to check out the excellent new CG footage!

The Ultraman franchise has been around for many decades. The towering hero of Japan has influenced many creative minds, as they return the favor by giving back to the genre or even the franchise itself.

As many iterations of the titular hero have been introduced, the idea that Ultraman could be downsized has not been entertained before. That all changed with Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi's Ultraman manga. The series follows the son of the original Ultraman, who takes up his father's mantle by donning an armored suit and joining forces with other iterations of ht character.

The series was animated in a new 3D CG style and began streaming the first season on Netflix. The release was an instant hit among fans, who could not get enough of the sleek character designs and pulse-pounding action. For over a year, fans have been waiting for more updates on the second season, well now, it looks like the wait is over!

The series' official website has recently released a new promo that features highlights from the first season and a look at the new character, Taro, voiced by Tatsuhisa Suzuki. Make sure to check out the new trailer below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman , with the legendary "Giant of Light" (光の巨人 Hikari no Kyojin) now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata's son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father's revelation that he was Ultraman , that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman .



The second season of Ultraman is coming to Netflix soon!