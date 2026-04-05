Asato Asato, Author of 86, Launches New Light Novel Series That Will Arrive This Summer

Asato Asato, best known for the critically acclaimed military sci-fi light novel series 86, is returning with a brand-new title. Kadokawa’s Dengeki Bunko imprint has confirmed that the first volume of Yaebuki Kikan: Senmanjō Tō Tōha Roku will be released on June 10, 2026.

The story is described as a “spiritual techniques x near future action” tale set in a world where humanity must conquer an enormously tall tower that appears every evening to prevent the fated ruin of their civilization. The protagonists belong to the Yaeyamabuki (shortened to Yaebuki Kikan), a secret agency operating under the imperial household. They challenge the tower using a combination of spiritual techniques and advanced gear technology.

The central cast includes twin sorcerers Akane and Aohi, who team up with imperial guardswoman Matsurika to defend against a heretical terrorist organization. Standing in their way are an evil dragon named Nanada and its followers, resentful citizens opposed to the highly controlled society, and a mysterious “princess of ruin” who appears to be orchestrating events from behind the scenes.

necömi, known for original character designs on Arcanadea and Assault Lily Bouquet, is handling the illustrations. Imari Ozaki is responsible for the worldview illustrations, promising a richly detailed setting that blends near-future technology with spiritual and mystical elements.

Asato Asato launched the 86 series under Dengeki Bunko in April 2017. The series, which blends intense military action with deep character drama and social commentary, received widespread praise and spawned a popular anime adaptation that aired in two cours in 2021. Yen Press publishes both the novels and the manga adaptation in English.

The author recently brought the main 86 story into its final arc, titled “District 86,” with the 14th volume released in September 2025. With that long-running series approaching its conclusion, the announcement of Yaebuki Kikan marks an exciting new chapter for Asato.

The new series appears to retain the author’s signature style of strong character relationships and high-stakes conflict while shifting the setting to a more fantastical near-future world centered around the ritualistic conquest of a massive tower. The combination of spiritual techniques and mechanical gear suggests a unique blend of action, strategy, and world-building that should appeal to fans of 86 as well as readers who enjoy stories with intricate lore and ensemble casts.

While detailed plot information is still limited, the premise promises a mix of tower-climbing progression, political intrigue, and character-driven drama. The twin sorcerers Akane and Aohi, along with the guardswoman Matsurika, form the core trio facing both external threats and internal societal pressures. The presence of a heretical organization, a powerful dragon antagonist, and a manipulative “princess of ruin” suggests multiple layers of conflict that could unfold over many volumes.

The involvement of necömi for character illustrations and Imari Ozaki for worldview art indicates a strong visual identity for the series. necömi’s clean and expressive style should bring the protagonists to life effectively, while Ozaki’s background work is expected to help establish the distinctive atmosphere of the tower-filled world.

Yaebuki Kikan arrives as part of Dengeki Bunko’s continued commitment to bold, original light novel projects. With Asato Asato’s proven track record of delivering emotionally resonant stories with strong world-building, the new series is already generating significant anticipation among fans.

The first volume will go on sale June 10, 2026, in Japan. International readers will be watching closely for news on a potential English license from Yen Press, which has successfully brought 86 and other Dengeki Bunko titles to global audiences.

In the meantime, fans of Asato Asato can revisit the 86 series or its anime adaptation while counting down the months until Yaebuki Kikan begins. The blend of spiritual techniques, near-future technology, and high-stakes tower conquest promises a fresh and compelling experience from one of light novel’s most respected authors.