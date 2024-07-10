BLACK BUTLER -EMERALD WITCH ARC- Premiering In 2025; First Teaser Trailer Released

Black Butler -Public Witch Arc- is set to premiere next year. The release window was shared at Anime Expo alongside the debut of a teaser trailer.

The Public Witch Arc is the eighth arc in Yana Toboso's acclaimed supernatural fantasy manga. The wiki's description for it reads:

Concerned about the peculiar occurrences in the south of Germany, Queen Victoria sends Ciel and his household to investigate the Werewolves' Forest. As they venture into the forest's heart, they find a village that seems to be stuck in the past and that is led by a little girl known as the Emerald Witch...

Kenjiro Okada is returning to direct Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- at animation studio CoverWorks. Maaya Sakamoto and Daisuke Ono are reprising their roles as Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian Michaelis, respectively.

Once again, Crunchyroll will serve as the streaming home for the Emerald Witch Arc. Crunchyroll is already home to the first four seasons of Black Butler, including the most recent Public School Arc which debuted in April.

The anime series adaptation of the Black Butler manga was originally produced by A-1 Pictures. CloverWorks took over for the 11-episode fourth season, which ran from April to June 2024. All episodes of the anime, including the OVAs and 2017 animated film, Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic, can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

The series is described:

Ciel Phantomhive is the most powerful boy in all of England, but he bears the scars of unspeakable suffering. Forced to watch as his beloved parents were brutally murdered, Ciel was subsequently abducted and violently tortured. Desperate to end his suffering, the boy traded his own soul for a chance at vengeance, casting his lot with the one person on whom he could depend: Sebastian, a demon Butler summoned from the very pits of hell. Together, they’ll prowl the darkest alleys of London on a mission to snuff out those who would do evil.